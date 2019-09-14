Punjab CM Seeks Foreign Ministry's Help to Bring Bodies of 4 Sikhs Who Drowned in Sewage Tank in Italy

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday urged the Union External Affairs Ministry to provide help in bringing back the mortal remains of four Sikh men drowned in a sewage tank in Italy.

The incident happened on Thursday at a cattle farm in northern Italy due to the carbon dioxide fumes coming out from the cow manure, according to media reports.

Of the four, two were brothers - Prem, 48, and Tarsem Singh, 45 - who were running the farm.

The other two were workers, identified as Arminder Singh, 29, and Manjinder Singh, 28.

"Saddened to hear about the death of 4 Punjabi men drown in a farm manure tank near Pavia, Italy. Request @DrSJaishankar to instruct the Indian Mission in Italy to help get the mortal remains back to India," Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Replying to his tweet, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote, "We have alerted our Embassy @IndiainItaly to extend all help."

Prem and Tarsem were from a village in Jalandhar, while Arminder and Manjinder were from Tanda Urmar in Hoshiarpur.

