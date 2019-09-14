Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Punjab CM Seeks Foreign Ministry's Help to Bring Bodies of 4 Sikhs Who Drowned in Sewage Tank in Italy

The incident took place on Thursday at a cattle farm in northern Italy due to the carbon dioxide fumes coming out from the cow manure, according to media reports.

PTI

Updated:September 14, 2019, 1:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Punjab Police, Gangster Control, Punjab Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh, Mobile App, Technology News
File photo of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (PTI)
Loading...

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday urged the Union External Affairs Ministry to provide help in bringing back the mortal remains of four Sikh men drowned in a sewage tank in Italy.

The incident happened on Thursday at a cattle farm in northern Italy due to the carbon dioxide fumes coming out from the cow manure, according to media reports.

Of the four, two were brothers - Prem, 48, and Tarsem Singh, 45 - who were running the farm.

The other two were workers, identified as Arminder Singh, 29, and Manjinder Singh, 28.

"Saddened to hear about the death of 4 Punjabi men drown in a farm manure tank near Pavia, Italy. Request @DrSJaishankar to instruct the Indian Mission in Italy to help get the mortal remains back to India," Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Replying to his tweet, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote, "We have alerted our Embassy @IndiainItaly to extend all help."

Prem and Tarsem were from a village in Jalandhar, while Arminder and Manjinder were from Tanda Urmar in Hoshiarpur.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram