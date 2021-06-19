Punjab CM Under Attack from Dissidents for Govt Jobs to Sons of Party MLAs

In what is being seen as yet another challenge thrown by his detractors within the party, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has come under attack from his cabinet colleagues and legislators for his decision to appoint family members of some party MLAs to government jobs.

The cabinet had approved the appointment of Arjun Partap Singh Bajwa, son of Qadian MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa, as Inspector in Punjab Police, and Bhisham Pandey, son of Ludhiana MLA Rakesh Pandey, as Naib Tehsildar. The government claimed that the decision was taken in ‘recognition of the sacrifices made by their grandfathers, who laid down their lives for the country’.

The cabinet colleagues Sukhjinder Randhawa, Sukhbinder Sarkaria, Charanjit Channi, Tript Rajinder Bajwa and Razia Sultana expressed their objection to the decision of the Chiem Minister during the cabinet meeting held on Friday. More voices of protest against the order emerged on Saturday when the Congress MLA from Fatehgarh Sahib, Kuljit Nagra, opposed the appointments and sought rollback of the decision.

With the government already under pressure from the dissident camp, the latest attack has put the government in a tight spot. The Chief Minister while interacting informally with media persons outside the residence of late Milkha Singh, remarked that those who make a sacrifice for the nation can, and should, never be forgotten.

Without making any reference to the attack from within, Capt Amarinder chose to target the opposition parties, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for criticising the move, “If these parties provide names of any youth whose father/grandfathers have made similar sacrifices for the nation, they will also be provided jobs in the State government,” he said.

Asserting that he would give jobs to anyone coming from a family that had made similar sacrifices, the Chief Minister pointed out that Punjab had been through tough times in the dark days of terrorism when 35,000 innocent lives had been lost to senseless violence. As many as 1,700 police personnel had also died, he recalled, adding that it was not sufficient to pay tributes to these people at their memorials, and the State needed to do something more to compensate their families.

“We cannot allow their sacrifices to go waste,” said the Chief Minister, adding that Punjab salutes those who have shed blood for the country, and his government will continue to recognise their contribution to the State’s peace and harmony.

