Punjab CM's Wife Preneet Kaur Faints at Cleanup Drive, Later Tweets 'Successfully' Launched
Preneet Kaur, 75, collapsed as she arrived at the event to flag off the Swachhta Shramdan drive to clean up plastic under the Punjab Pollution Control Board.
Kaur, 75, collapsed as she arrived at the event to flag off the Swachhta Shramdan drive to clean up plastic. (Twitter: Preneet Kaur)
Chandigarh: Patiala MP and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's wife, Preneet Kaur, fainted at a plastic cleanup campaign in her constituency on Saturday, officials said.
Kaur, 75, collapsed as she arrived at the event to flag off the Swachhta Shramdan drive to clean up plastic.
She got her blood pressure checked and that was fine, a doctor told IANS.
She later tweeted by saying that she successfully launched the Swachhta Shramdan drive under the Punjab Pollution Control Board.
Successful launched the 'Swachhta Shramdan' Drive under the Punjab Pollution Control Board. Under this initiative, we are making Patiala Polythene-free. I urge all of you to join this movement and help us make our surroundings cleaner. pic.twitter.com/HJsXskMhof— Preneet Kaur (@preneet_kaur) July 13, 2019
"Under this initiative, we are making Patiala polythene-free. I urge all of you to join this movement and help us make our surroundings cleaner," she said.
Also Watch
-
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyderabad Commissioner's Toyota Fortuner Caught for Unpaid Speeding Tickets, Thanks to Social Media
- Amazon Prime Day 2019: Beware of Fake Sites Made by 16Shop Phishing Tool to Trap Users
- Boney Kapoor on DGP's Claim that Sridevi Was Murdered: Don't Want to React to Such Stupid Stories
- Apple's Made in India iPhones Expected to hit Stores Next Month, Could Have Lower Pricing
- Not Bluff: This New AI Just Beat The World's Top Poker Professionals in a Six-Player Game