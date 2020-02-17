Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Punjab Cop Guns Down 4 Family Members, Including Own Wife, After Fight Over Property

The head constable, who is part of anti-riot squad, had earlier faced suspension for firing into the air with his service rifle.

IANS

Updated:February 17, 2020, 11:47 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Punjab Cop Guns Down 4 Family Members, Including Own Wife, After Fight Over Property
File photo of Punjab police.

Chandigarh: A dispute over property led to gunning down of four members of a family, including wife, by a police head constable with his service rifle AK 47 in a Punjab village, police said on Monday.

The head constable, who is part of anti-riot squad, earlier faced suspension for firing into the air with his service rifle.

Besides wife, Kulwinder Singh allegedly shot dead three members of his in-laws family in Said Jalalpur village in Dharamkot subdivision of Moga district on Sunday. He later surrendered before the police.

Police said the accused had a property dispute with his in-laws. After an altercation, he opened fire, killing all of them on the spot.

Kulwinder Singh also fired at his brother-in-law's daughter Jaspreet Kaur (10), who survived bullet injuries.

The deceased have been identified as his wife Rajwinder Kaur, brother-in-law Jaskaran Singh, sister-in-law Inderjit Kaur and mother-in-law Sukhwinder Kaur, the police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram