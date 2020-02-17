Punjab Cop Guns Down 4 Family Members, Including Own Wife, After Fight Over Property
The head constable, who is part of anti-riot squad, had earlier faced suspension for firing into the air with his service rifle.
File photo of Punjab police.
Chandigarh: A dispute over property led to gunning down of four members of a family, including wife, by a police head constable with his service rifle AK 47 in a Punjab village, police said on Monday.
The head constable, who is part of anti-riot squad, earlier faced suspension for firing into the air with his service rifle.
Besides wife, Kulwinder Singh allegedly shot dead three members of his in-laws family in Said Jalalpur village in Dharamkot subdivision of Moga district on Sunday. He later surrendered before the police.
Police said the accused had a property dispute with his in-laws. After an altercation, he opened fire, killing all of them on the spot.
Kulwinder Singh also fired at his brother-in-law's daughter Jaspreet Kaur (10), who survived bullet injuries.
The deceased have been identified as his wife Rajwinder Kaur, brother-in-law Jaskaran Singh, sister-in-law Inderjit Kaur and mother-in-law Sukhwinder Kaur, the police said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indians Are Googling Where to Download 'Teri Mitti' After 'Apna Time Aayega' Wins Filmfare
- Coronavirus Not Virus But an 'Avatar' to Punish Non-vegetarians: Hindu Mahasabha
- Rangoli Chandel Lashes Out at Alia, Ananya, Karan Post Kangana Ranaut's Snub at Filmfare
- Sara Ali Khan's 'Like Mother, Like Daughter' Pic with Amrita Singh is the Best Thing Today
- Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra India Price Announced: Here Are All The Details