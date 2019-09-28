Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

SHO among 3 Punjab Cops Held on Extortion Charges, Taking away Valuables from Dubai-Returned Men

The friends, all residents of Nagaur in Rajasthan, were returning home after landing at Amritsar on Thursday night when they were stopped in Punjab's Bathinda by a black SUV, it is alleged.

PTI

Updated:September 28, 2019, 9:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
SHO among 3 Punjab Cops Held on Extortion Charges, Taking away Valuables from Dubai-Returned Men
Representative image.

Bathinda: Four friends returning from Dubai were forcibly taken to a police station by officials who also allegedly took away their valuables, including 2 kg gold, after their SUV was stopped on way home from Amritsar airport, police said on Saturday.

The friends, all residents of Nagaur in Rajasthan, were returning home after landing at Amritsar on Thursday night when they were stopped in Punjab's Bathinda by a black SUV, it is alleged.

Soon, Maur Mandi's Station House Officer KC Parashar came out of the SUV and directed those present with him to search the vehicle in which those men were travelling.

The four men — Mohammad Rafiq, Liaquat Sherani, Mohd Imaran and Mohammad Yunus — were then taken to the local police station and detained there. They were let off after four hours but many articles they bought from Dubai were taken away, including gold weighing about 2kg, it is alleged.

SHO Parashar has been arrested along with his gunman Hawaldar Avtar Singh and one Anoop Grover after a case of kidnapping and extortion was filed against them, Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh said. The gold is yet to be recovered, he said, adding that further investigations are underway.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram