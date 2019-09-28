SHO among 3 Punjab Cops Held on Extortion Charges, Taking away Valuables from Dubai-Returned Men

Bathinda: Four friends returning from Dubai were forcibly taken to a police station by officials who also allegedly took away their valuables, including 2 kg gold, after their SUV was stopped on way home from Amritsar airport, police said on Saturday.

The friends, all residents of Nagaur in Rajasthan, were returning home after landing at Amritsar on Thursday night when they were stopped in Punjab's Bathinda by a black SUV, it is alleged.

Soon, Maur Mandi's Station House Officer KC Parashar came out of the SUV and directed those present with him to search the vehicle in which those men were travelling.

The four men — Mohammad Rafiq, Liaquat Sherani, Mohd Imaran and Mohammad Yunus — were then taken to the local police station and detained there. They were let off after four hours but many articles they bought from Dubai were taken away, including gold weighing about 2kg, it is alleged.

SHO Parashar has been arrested along with his gunman Hawaldar Avtar Singh and one Anoop Grover after a case of kidnapping and extortion was filed against them, Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh said. The gold is yet to be recovered, he said, adding that further investigations are underway.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.