Punjab: Debt-ridden Ferozepur Farmer Commits Suicide
Ferozepur: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is busy doling out debt waiver cheques to farmers in the state but the spate of suicides by debt-ridden farmers is continuing. Another life was lost today as Sukhdev Singh of Talwandi Sabo's Sulhani village in Punjab's Ferozepur district.
Reeling under the debt of Rs 15 lakh, Sukhdev killed himself by hanging.
According to his relatives, Sukhdev had sold one acre of his land to pay the debt but still had Rs 15 lakh debt to pay. He was under lot of mental pressure for this reason.
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
