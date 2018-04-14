GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Punjab: Debt-ridden Ferozepur Farmer Commits Suicide

Anuradha Shukla | News18

Updated:April 14, 2018, 4:45 PM IST
Ferozepur: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is busy doling out debt waiver cheques to farmers in the state but the spate of suicides by debt-ridden farmers is continuing. Another life was lost today as Sukhdev Singh of Talwandi Sabo's Sulhani village in Punjab's Ferozepur district.

Reeling under the debt of Rs 15 lakh, Sukhdev killed himself by hanging.

According to his relatives, Sukhdev had sold one acre of his land to pay the debt but still had Rs 15 lakh debt to pay. He was under lot of mental pressure for this reason.



His family has appealed to the state government to help his family. Investing Officer Lakhvir Singh has said that a case has been registered in the case.

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
