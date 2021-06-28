Punjab DGP Holds High-level Meeting to Review Drone Movements & Threat Posed by Them

A day after two explosive-laden drones crashed at Jammu Air Force station, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta on Monday conducted a high-level meeting with some senior officials of Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police to chalk out a strategy to deal with the national security challenges posed by drones.

The DGP has asked the officials to use the last two years’ data to narrow down and pinpoint the areas, which are conducive operation of drones.

While proposing to install infrared Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras on the road network in the border villages, Gupta has also directed the officials to list out the possible camera points in the vulnerable areas or roads.

Those who attended the meeting were ADGP Internal Security RN Dhoke, ADGP STF B Chandrashekhar, IG Border Range SPS Parmar and other senior officials from Punjab Police.

