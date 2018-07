Punjab Directorate of Health & Family Welfare Recruitment 2018: 513 Medical Officers Posts, Walk-in Interviews on 27th July at Mohali

Directorate of Health & Family Welfare Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 513 vacancies for the post of Medical Officers (Specialist) has begun on the official website of Directorate of Health & Family Welfare, Punjab - pbhealth.gov.in . The Directorate is organizing Walk-in Interview for the post of Medical Officers on 27th July 2018, 10:00 AM. It must be noted that the candidates need to bring their original certificates at the time of Interview else they will be rejected. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 24th August 2018, 1:00 PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.pbhealth.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on link ‘Walk in interview Medical Officer (Specialist) dated 27th July 208’ under ‘Recruitment’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on link Post 1 or Post 2Step 4 – Fill the application form with required information and click to Generate Final ScoreStep 5 – Application ID will generateStep 6 – Click on the link ‘Print’Step7 – Enter the basic credentialsStep 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceDirectorate of Health & Family Welfare Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 513Anesthesia- 60ENT - 14General Surgery - 64Gynecology - 38Medicine - 69Ophthalmology - 13Orthopedics - 21Pathology - 14Pediatrics – 121Psychiatry – 30Radiology - 46Skin & V.D - 12TB & Chest - 11The applicant must possess an MBBS Degree and a Post Graduate degree in requisite specialty, recognized by the Medical Council of India and s/he must be registered with the Punjab Medical Council or with any other duly constituted Medical Council in India.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Applicants must fall in the age-bracket of 18 to 37years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in above advertisement.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade pay of Rs.5,400.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Academic performance and an Interview.Last date for Submission of Online Application – 24th August 2018Date of Interview – 27th August 2018, 10:00 AMVenue of Interview – Auditorium, State Institute of Health & Family Welfare Complex, Near Civil Hospital, Phase-VI, SAS Nagar, (Mohali)