English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Punjab Directorate of Health & Family Welfare Recruitment 2018: 513 Medical Officers Posts, Walk-in Interviews on 27th July at Mohali
It must be noted that the candidates need to bring their original certificates at the time of Interview else they will be rejected. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 24th August 2018
Representational Image. (Photo courtesy: PTI)
Directorate of Health & Family Welfare Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 513 vacancies for the post of Medical Officers (Specialist) has begun on the official website of Directorate of Health & Family Welfare, Punjab - pbhealth.gov.in. The Directorate is organizing Walk-in Interview for the post of Medical Officers on 27th July 2018, 10:00 AM. It must be noted that the candidates need to bring their original certificates at the time of Interview else they will be rejected. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 24th August 2018, 1:00 PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Directorate of Health & Family Welfare Recruitment 2018 for Medical Officers (Specialist) Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.pbhealth.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Walk in interview Medical Officer (Specialist) dated 27th July 208’ under ‘Recruitment’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link Post 1 or Post 2
Step 4 – Fill the application form with required information and click to Generate Final Score
Step 5 – Application ID will generate
Step 6 – Click on the link ‘Print’
Step7 – Enter the basic credentials
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - https://nhmpunjab.in/specialisthome
Directorate of Health & Family Welfare Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 513
Anesthesia- 60
ENT - 14
General Surgery - 64
Gynecology - 38
Medicine - 69
Ophthalmology - 13
Orthopedics - 21
Pathology - 14
Pediatrics – 121
Psychiatry – 30
Radiology - 46
Skin & V.D - 12
TB & Chest - 11
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess an MBBS Degree and a Post Graduate degree in requisite specialty, recognized by the Medical Council of India and s/he must be registered with the Punjab Medical Council or with any other duly constituted Medical Council in India.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
https://nhmpunjab.in/advertisements/specialist_walkin20180625.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age-bracket of 18 to 37years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in above advertisement.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade pay of Rs.5,400.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Academic performance and an Interview.
Important Dates:
Last date for Submission of Online Application – 24th August 2018
Date of Interview – 27th August 2018, 10:00 AM
Venue of Interview – Auditorium, State Institute of Health & Family Welfare Complex, Near Civil Hospital, Phase-VI, SAS Nagar, (Mohali)
Also Watch
How to apply for Directorate of Health & Family Welfare Recruitment 2018 for Medical Officers (Specialist) Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.pbhealth.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Walk in interview Medical Officer (Specialist) dated 27th July 208’ under ‘Recruitment’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link Post 1 or Post 2
Step 4 – Fill the application form with required information and click to Generate Final Score
Step 5 – Application ID will generate
Step 6 – Click on the link ‘Print’
Step7 – Enter the basic credentials
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - https://nhmpunjab.in/specialisthome
Directorate of Health & Family Welfare Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 513
Anesthesia- 60
ENT - 14
General Surgery - 64
Gynecology - 38
Medicine - 69
Ophthalmology - 13
Orthopedics - 21
Pathology - 14
Pediatrics – 121
Psychiatry – 30
Radiology - 46
Skin & V.D - 12
TB & Chest - 11
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess an MBBS Degree and a Post Graduate degree in requisite specialty, recognized by the Medical Council of India and s/he must be registered with the Punjab Medical Council or with any other duly constituted Medical Council in India.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
https://nhmpunjab.in/advertisements/specialist_walkin20180625.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age-bracket of 18 to 37years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in above advertisement.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade pay of Rs.5,400.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Academic performance and an Interview.
Important Dates:
Last date for Submission of Online Application – 24th August 2018
Date of Interview – 27th August 2018, 10:00 AM
Venue of Interview – Auditorium, State Institute of Health & Family Welfare Complex, Near Civil Hospital, Phase-VI, SAS Nagar, (Mohali)
Also Watch
-
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Monday 09 July , 2018 No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Monday 09 July , 2018 SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shehzad to Warne – Cricketers Caught in the Doping Net
- Edwin Van der Sar Backs Belgium to Lift First FIFA World Cup Crown
- Chandigarh Traffic Police to Issue Challan of Rs 300 for not Using Car’s Side View Mirrors
- Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts July 16: Here Are The Details
- Shyamoli Sanghi On Being Called Indian Hannah Montana, Need to Experiment With Different Genres And More