Punjab Doctor Beats Woman in Hospital as Policemen Watch, Get Suspended

Authorities at Ferozepur’s civil hospital have suspended Dr Kushaldeep Singh for beating up a woman in public and in the presence of policemen. A video of the incident went viral showing him holding her by hair and beating her up, and pushing her out of the hospital premises.The accused doctor said the woman in question was undergoing treatment for mental ailment from him for past 15 days.He alleged when he refused to prescribe her more than the required dose of medicine, the woman started harassing him. She even sat on his seat when he left for a washroom break.He then approached the hospital SMO after which the police was called in. In the meantime, the woman started hitting him and even tried to touch his turban.He caught hold of her when she tried to flee, the accused doctor said. “I know I should not have done this but she harassed me mentally,” was the accused doctor’s retort.A team led by SPD Ajmer Singh is investigating the case.