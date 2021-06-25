Punjab Drug Lord Nabbed After Seizure Of 56.5kg Heroin From Pak Border In Rajasthan

Jasbir Singh, the wanted smuggler of Hoshiarpur, Punjab, was arrested on Thursday, according to NCB Director General KPS Malhotra, based on the interrogation of smugglers following the recovery of a consignment of heroin on the Indo-Pak border on June 4.

A multinational heroin smuggling racket was busted in a joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau and Border Security Force on June 4. Border Security Force (BSF) troops along with the NCB team seized 56.50 kg of heroin worth over Rs 200 crore at the Bandli Khajuwala border in Rajasthan. This was the largest heroin haul ever discovered on the Rajasthan border.

PVC pipes were used by smugglers to transport heroin, the investigating team found after the interrogation of the smugglers. The investigating team suspected the links of the gang to Lahore as Malik Chaudhary, a Lahore resident, was detained by the NCB team.

On June 4, the NCB team detained Rupa (30), a Ferozepur resident, and Harmesh Singh (18), also a Ferozepur resident. Other smugglers linked to the gang, Rajwinder Singh, Sukhpreet Singh, and Sunil Singh, all from Rajasthan, were apprehended by the squad.

The NCB team raided different regions of the country for 15 days after the package was discovered, searching the links connected to Lahore and arresting the smugglers involved in the activity, according to the Director-General. Jasbir Singh, a wanted smuggler who was apprehended on Thursday, was a key part of that team.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here