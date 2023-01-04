Punjab: Elderly Woman Robbed, Murdered by Grandson, Four Others

A 65-year-old woman was allegedly robbed and murdered by her grandson and four others in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Khanpur Thiara village, about 13 Km from here, on Tuesday, they said The deceased has been identified as Gian Kaur, they said.

Sukhvir Singh, alias Sukha, Balbir Singh alias Labu, Harman Singh, and Deepak Gupta have been arrested while the main accused, Manpreet alias Monu, is still absconding, they said.

Station House Officer (Bullowal) Inspector Pankaj Sharma said Manpreet along with the four accused strangled his maternal grandmother with a shawl at her residence.

Injury marks were also found on the woman’s head, he said.

According to Kaur’s neighbour Kuldeep Singh, he saw Gupta coming out of the woman’s house. He was carrying a television and some other articles on the back of his motorcycle and fled after he saw Kuldeep, he said.

When the neighbour went inside Kaur's house, Manpreet, Sukhvir, Balbir, and Harman fled towards the fields after scaling the boundary wall of the house, the SHO said.

Following this, Kuldeep went inside one of the rooms and found the woman’s body lying in a pool of blood.

Sharma said prima facie it appeared that Kaur was murdered with the intention of robbery.

Further investigation in the case was underway and raids were being conducted to apprehend Manpreet, he said.

