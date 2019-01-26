English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Punjab Exhibits Jallianwallah Bagh Tableau on Rajpath in Centenary Year of the Massacre
At the ceremonial parade on Rajpath, the tableau was presented amid strains of a moving instrumental background.
The Tableau of Punjab moves during the 70th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.
New Delhi: In the centenary year of Jallianwallah Bagh massacre, Punjab on Saturday displayed a Republic Day tableau themed on it, which also depicted the monument in Amritsar built in memory of the victims.
Also known as the Amritsar massacre, the horrific incident, still evokes memories of the watershed moment in the independence struggle.
On April 13, 1919, the British forces led by Brigadier General Reginald Dyer ordered shooting a group of unarmed civilians, who had gathered at an enclosed place for meeting.
Having blocked the exit point, the troop was told to shoot at them, killing a large number of people. Many had jumped into a well to escape shooting and lost their lives.
The front portion of the tableau displays the memorial, commemorating the sacrifices of martyrs.
The middle and rear portion bring to life the tragic happening at the Jallianwallh Bagh with depiction of people running helter-skelter seeking safety.
At the ceremonial parade on Rajpath, the tableau was presented amid strains of a moving instrumental background.
Jallianwala Bagh memorial was established in 1951 by the central government to mark the massacre of unarmed people on the Baisakhi day 100 years ago.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also known as the Amritsar massacre, the horrific incident, still evokes memories of the watershed moment in the independence struggle.
On April 13, 1919, the British forces led by Brigadier General Reginald Dyer ordered shooting a group of unarmed civilians, who had gathered at an enclosed place for meeting.
Having blocked the exit point, the troop was told to shoot at them, killing a large number of people. Many had jumped into a well to escape shooting and lost their lives.
The front portion of the tableau displays the memorial, commemorating the sacrifices of martyrs.
The middle and rear portion bring to life the tragic happening at the Jallianwallh Bagh with depiction of people running helter-skelter seeking safety.
At the ceremonial parade on Rajpath, the tableau was presented amid strains of a moving instrumental background.
Jallianwala Bagh memorial was established in 1951 by the central government to mark the massacre of unarmed people on the Baisakhi day 100 years ago.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bharat Teaser: Hilarious Memes Compare Salman Khan's Multiple Avatars to Paneer Dishes
- Saina Nehwal Enters Indonesia Masters Final After Hard-fought Battle
- I Dedicate Padma Honour to All Who've been Part of My Journey, Says Mohanlal in Emotional Post
- Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan Hoist Tricolour in Traditional Outfits on Republic Day
- A 'Jabra' Fan, With Insane Photoshop Skills, is Gatecrashing Bollywood Parties
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results