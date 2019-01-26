LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Republic Day 2019
Punjab Exhibits Jallianwallah Bagh Tableau on Rajpath in Centenary Year of the Massacre

At the ceremonial parade on Rajpath, the tableau was presented amid strains of a moving instrumental background.

PTI

Updated:January 26, 2019, 8:50 PM IST
The Tableau of Punjab moves during the 70th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.
New Delhi: In the centenary year of Jallianwallah Bagh massacre, Punjab on Saturday displayed a Republic Day tableau themed on it, which also depicted the monument in Amritsar built in memory of the victims.

Also known as the Amritsar massacre, the horrific incident, still evokes memories of the watershed moment in the independence struggle.

On April 13, 1919, the British forces led by Brigadier General Reginald Dyer ordered shooting a group of unarmed civilians, who had gathered at an enclosed place for meeting.

Having blocked the exit point, the troop was told to shoot at them, killing a large number of people. Many had jumped into a well to escape shooting and lost their lives.

The front portion of the tableau displays the memorial, commemorating the sacrifices of martyrs.

The middle and rear portion bring to life the tragic happening at the Jallianwallh Bagh with depiction of people running helter-skelter seeking safety.

At the ceremonial parade on Rajpath, the tableau was presented amid strains of a moving instrumental background.

Jallianwala Bagh memorial was established in 1951 by the central government to mark the massacre of unarmed people on the Baisakhi day 100 years ago.

