Punjab Extends Covid Curbs Till June 10, Limit on Number of Passengers in Private Vehicles Removed

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday extended the Covid-19 restrictions in the state till June 10.

The government has, however, ordered the limit on the number of passengers in personal vehicles to be removed, in view of a decline in the positivity and number of active Covid cases. The Chief Minister has also directed the resumption of elective surgeries in both government and private hospitals, as well as restoration of OPD operations at all GMCHs in the state.

It may be recalled that elective surgeries had been suspended from April 12 to ensure adequate availability of beds and oxygen for serious Covid cases, but CM Singh has now allowed these to be resumed, subject to the condition that there shall, for the present, be no reduction in beds for L3 patients in the hospital.

Besides, the District Collectors will also continue to be empowered to make any adjustments in opening of non-essential shops.

As the Oxygen situation in the state has improved, the Chief Minister also directed that it can now be used for essential non-medical purposes. With a 3-day buffer stock of medical oxygen, however, to be maintained at all times.

Health minister Balbir Sidhu said the situation in the rural areas was bad mainly because people were going to hospitals late. Health Secretary Hussan Lal said the positivity rate in rural areas was 4%, with people there shying from testing and coming forward only when faced with severe symptoms.

