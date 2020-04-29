Punjab Extends Curfew by Two Weeks, Gives 4-hour Relaxation Daily

The Punjab government on Wednesday announced a four-hour relaxation in curfew in the state from 7 am daily. I had said that you (people) be given some sort of relaxation. We have today decided to give relaxation from 7 am to 11 am daily, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said in his message to people.

You (people) can come out of your houses and shops will remain open from 7 am till 11 am, Singh further said.

The chief minister, however, added that the curfew or lockdown would continue in the state for at least next two weeks.

Lockdown/curfew will stay for two more weeks. Then we will see the situation, said Singh.

Punjab has clamped curfew restrictions in the entire state to check the spread of coronavirus.

