Punjab Extends Curfew by Two Weeks, Gives 4-hour Relaxation Daily
People can come out of their houses and shops will remain open from 7 am till 11 am, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said.
A flyover wears a deserted look during the COVID-19 lockdown in Punjab.
The Punjab government on Wednesday announced a four-hour relaxation in curfew in the state from 7 am daily. I had said that you (people) be given some sort of relaxation. We have today decided to give relaxation from 7 am to 11 am daily, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said in his message to people.
You (people) can come out of your houses and shops will remain open from 7 am till 11 am, Singh further said.
The chief minister, however, added that the curfew or lockdown would continue in the state for at least next two weeks.
Lockdown/curfew will stay for two more weeks. Then we will see the situation, said Singh.
Punjab has clamped curfew restrictions in the entire state to check the spread of coronavirus.
