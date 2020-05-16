INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Punjab Extends Lockdown Till May 31, But Curfew Restrictions to Go

A flyover wears a deserted look during the COVID-19 lockdown in Punjab.

A flyover wears a deserted look during the COVID-19 lockdown in Punjab.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the state government will announce more relaxations from May 18 but sought support of people in containing the COVID-19 spread in the state.

  • PTI Chandigarh
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 9:07 PM IST
Share this:

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday evening said the coronavirus lockdown in the state will continue till May 31, though his government will lift the curfew restrictions.

From May 18, there will be no curfew in the state. But the lockdown will be there till May 31, said the chief minister.


He further indicated the resumption of limited public transport services from May 18. He said the state government will announce more relaxations from May 18 but sought support of people in containing the COVID-19 spread in the state.

"I will allow the opening of maximum shops and small businesses from May 18," the CM said.

The CM, however, said educational institutions will remain closed.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading