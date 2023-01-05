Punjab: Former Cong Minister, IAS Officer, 10 Other Govt Officials Booked in Industrial Plot Scam

A former minister in the Congress-led government and 11 officials, including one senior IAS officer, have been booked by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Thursday in connection with an industrial plot scam.

A criminal case was registered against former minister Sham Sunder Arora, IAS officer Neelima and 10 other government officials for the alleged transfer and bifurcation of an industrial plot to a realty company and allowing it to establish a township by cutting plots. Three owners of a realty firm, Gulmohar Township Private Limited, have also been booked in the case.

Among those arrested are seven officials of Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) – estate officer Ankur Chaudhary, GM personnel Davinderpal Singh, chief general manager (planning) JS Bhatia, assistant town planner (planning) Ashima Aggarwal, executive engineer Parminder Singh, DA Rajat Kumar and SDE Sandeep Singh. The bureau alleged they conspired to provide undue benefit to the realty firm.

A bureau spokesperson said the Punjab government had allotted 25 acres to Anand Lamps Ltd through a sale deed in 1987, which was later transferred to a firm named Signify Innovations. This plot was then sold to Gulmohar Township through a sale deed by Signify Innovations after procuring a no-objection certificate from the PSIDC. On March 17, 2021, then industry and commerce minister Sundar Sham Arora forwarded a letter to then PSIDC MD received from Gulmohar Township for further bifurcation of plots.

He further said the PSIDC MD has formed a departmental committee to examine the proposal of this realty firm, which approved its proposal to bifurcate plots from 12 to 125 plots without taking notice of proposal report, project report, articles of association and memorandum of association. In addition to this, the committee had recommended the proposal of Gulmohar Township without consulting Punjab Pollution Control Board, municipal corporation, electricity board, forest department, state fire brigade among others.

During the investigation by the forensic science laboratory, it has also been found that two pages of the noting on file did not match with the rest of the pages attached in the file. It was found that the committee members have attached fake documents and did not scrutinise the application thoroughly.

The spokesperson further said as per the deed of 1987, this plot was to be used for industrial purposes only and Gulmohar Township has no such background.

The committee members, including Neelima, then MD and Arora conspired and misused their official positions to give unfair advantage to the owners/directors of Gulmohar Township Company Jagdeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Rakesh Kumar Sharma, alleged the bureau.

