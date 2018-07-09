Punjab Gangster Dilpreet Baba Who Shot Singer Parmish Verma Nabbed from Chandigarh

Gangster Dilpreet Singh Dalhan who had allegedly shot Punjabi singer Parmish Verma in April has been arrested.Dilpreet was arrested from ISBT, Sector 43, in a dramatic chase after he opened fire at the police and tried to flee. This was a joint operation by the Chandigarh Police and Punjab Police.He suffered gunshot injuries and has been admitted to PGIMER Hospital. Police had reportedly received a tip-off about Dilpreet’s visit. The police party was led by Crime branch in charge Amanjot Singh.While Dilpreet was trying to flee, a police van dashed into his car bringing it to a halt.In April, Dilpreet, in a Facebook post, claimed that he had attacked Verma. He had also shared a picture of him holding a pistol and another one of Verma with a cross drawn on it.Famous Punjabi film singer and actor Gippy Grewal had received extortion calls from Dilpreet in June. The gangster had also shot a sarpanch of Sector 38, Chandigarh.