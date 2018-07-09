GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Punjab Gangster Dilpreet Baba Who Shot Singer Parmish Verma Nabbed from Chandigarh

Dilpreet was arrested from ISBT, Sector 43, in a dramatic chase after he opened fire at the police and tried to flee. This was a joint operation by the Chandigarh Police and Punjab Police.

Navleen Lakhi | News18@navleenlakhi

Updated:July 9, 2018, 3:57 PM IST
Punjab Gangster Dilpreet Baba Who Shot Singer Parmish Verma Nabbed from Chandigarh
The image posted by gangster Dilpreet Singh Baba on his facebook account. (Image: Dilpreet Singh Dhahan/Facebook)
Chandigarh: Gangster Dilpreet Singh Dalhan who had allegedly shot Punjabi singer Parmish Verma in April has been arrested.

Dilpreet was arrested from ISBT, Sector 43, in a dramatic chase after he opened fire at the police and tried to flee. This was a joint operation by the Chandigarh Police and Punjab Police.

He suffered gunshot injuries and has been admitted to PGIMER Hospital. Police had reportedly received a tip-off about Dilpreet’s visit. The police party was led by Crime branch in charge Amanjot Singh.

While Dilpreet was trying to flee, a police van dashed into his car bringing it to a halt.

In April, Dilpreet, in a Facebook post, claimed that he had attacked Verma. He had also shared a picture of him holding a pistol and another one of Verma with a cross drawn on it.

Famous Punjabi film singer and actor Gippy Grewal had received extortion calls from Dilpreet in June. The gangster had also shot a sarpanch of Sector 38, Chandigarh.

(With inputs from Manoj Rathi)

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
