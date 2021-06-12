Punjab Gangsters Killed In Kolkata Encounter Used SIM Box To Evade Surveillance

After shooting down dreaded gangsters of Punjab, Jaipal Bhullar and Jassi Kharar, in Kolkata earlier this week, West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) has found that the wanted criminals were using SIM box for operating their nexus, intelligence sources revealed.

A SIM box can store multiple mobile numbers and help evade security surveillance. Jaipal and Jassi had fled to Kolkata last month after killing two sub-inspectors of Ludhiana police in Jagraon Grain Market on May 15.

The duo then rented a posh flat in the Newtown area of Kolkata. Police suspect the duo may have used this sophisticated technology to deal with the brokers of the flats. According to experts, criminals take the help of SIM boxes to hide themselves.

A SIM box uses VoIP (voice over internet protocol) gateway to make calls. Even though the technology is the same as in our 4G smartphones, the distinguishing feature is the anonymity of the user. An international call made through a SIM box will also appear as a local call.

The authorities suspect that members of the Bhullar gang were also using this method to execute their international drug trafficking business. Not just international calls, a SIM box can also hide inter-state calls. If Jaipal had called his brokers in Kolkata for renting a flat, it may have appeared that Jaipal was calling from Kolkata itself. This also indicates why the dreaded gangster was successfully evading his arrest despite being wanted in more than 40 cases of murder in states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh.

Police suspect the use of SIM boxes could have even been done in cases of kidnappings by the gangsters. Police are trying to get to the bottom of the case. Jaipal and Jassi were killed in a joint operation by West Bengal Police, Punjab Police, and central forces on Wednesday in Shahpurji Enclave in Kolkata.

