English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Punjab Government Declares Holiday on September 10 for Guru Granth Sahib Installation Day
All the offices of Punjab government, boards, corporations and educational institutions would remain closed on the occasion.
Amritsar: File photo of the Golden Temple being decorated with flowers on the eve of the anniversary of the installation of Guru Granth Sahib.(Image: PTI)
Loading...
Chandigarh:For the first time, the Punjab government has declared a holiday on September 10, the day when Sikh holy book, Guru Granth Sahib, was installed at the holiest of Sikh shrines 'Harmandir Sahib' (popularly known as Golden Temple).
"On the directive of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the Punjab government has declared a gazetted public holiday on the auspicious occasion of 'First Parkash Purab of Guru Granth Sahib' (installation of Guru Granth Sahib in Sri Harmandir Sahib in 1604) on September 10 (Monday)," a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said here on Saturday.
All the offices of Punjab government, boards, corporations and educational institutions would remain closed on the occasion.
This holiday was earlier included in the state's list of restricted holidays.
The Sikhs consider Guru Granth Sahib as an eternal living guru.
"On the directive of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the Punjab government has declared a gazetted public holiday on the auspicious occasion of 'First Parkash Purab of Guru Granth Sahib' (installation of Guru Granth Sahib in Sri Harmandir Sahib in 1604) on September 10 (Monday)," a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said here on Saturday.
All the offices of Punjab government, boards, corporations and educational institutions would remain closed on the occasion.
This holiday was earlier included in the state's list of restricted holidays.
The Sikhs consider Guru Granth Sahib as an eternal living guru.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli Pips Tendulkar, Lara and Ponting to Become Fastest to 18,000 Runs
- Akshay Kumar Fans Get Birthday Treat From Actor With New 2.0 Poster; Check It Out
- Luke Shaw 'Awake and Alert' After Head Injury
- Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: As Gold Star Turns 51, Bollywood Celebs Come Together to Wish Their Khiladi
- Diego Maradona's New Club Owned by Powerful Clan With Drug Trafficking Ties
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...