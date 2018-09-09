GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Punjab Government Declares Holiday on September 10 for Guru Granth Sahib Installation Day

All the offices of Punjab government, boards, corporations and educational institutions would remain closed on the occasion.

IANS

Updated:September 9, 2018, 10:31 AM IST
Amritsar: File photo of the Golden Temple being decorated with flowers on the eve of the anniversary of the installation of Guru Granth Sahib.(Image: PTI)
Chandigarh:For the first time, the Punjab government has declared a holiday on September 10, the day when Sikh holy book, Guru Granth Sahib, was installed at the holiest of Sikh shrines 'Harmandir Sahib' (popularly known as Golden Temple).

"On the directive of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the Punjab government has declared a gazetted public holiday on the auspicious occasion of 'First Parkash Purab of Guru Granth Sahib' (installation of Guru Granth Sahib in Sri Harmandir Sahib in 1604) on September 10 (Monday)," a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said here on Saturday.

This holiday was earlier included in the state's list of restricted holidays.

The Sikhs consider Guru Granth Sahib as an eternal living guru.
