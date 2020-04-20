Punjab Government Does U-turn and Allows Industrial Activity in Non-containment Areas

In a flip-flop amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Punjab government on Monday allowed industrial activity in non-containment areas in line with the Union Home Ministry guidelines.

The U-turn came within a span of 24 hours after it ruled out any relaxation in the curfew till May 3, barring the wheat procurement.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday asked the deputy commissioners to facilitate the opening of industrial units in non-containment areas by complying with detailed instructions issued by the state government on April 18, a government release said.

The Centre in its revised guidelines to states for the containment of COVID-19 has allowed the construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings, water supply and sanitation and renewable energy projects etc.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube