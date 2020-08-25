Punjab Govt Announces Rs 10 Lakh Relief if Any Journalist Dies of Covid-19
File Photo of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (Image: PTI)
The decision comes a day after the death of a Patiala-based journalist who succumbed to the virus.
- IANS Chandigarh
- Last Updated: August 25, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation for the family of any accredited journalist who dies due to coronavirus.
The decision comes a day after the death of a Patiala-based journalist who succumbed to the virus.
