INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Punjab Govt Announces Rs 10 Lakh Relief if Any Journalist Dies of Covid-19

File Photo of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (Image: PTI)

File Photo of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (Image: PTI)

The decision comes a day after the death of a Patiala-based journalist who succumbed to the virus.

  • IANS Chandigarh
  • Last Updated: August 25, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
Share this:

Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation for the family of any accredited journalist who dies due to coronavirus.

The decision comes a day after the death of a Patiala-based journalist who succumbed to the virus.

Next Story
Loading