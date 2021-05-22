Punjab Govt Announces Summer Vacations in All Schools from May 24 to June 23

The Punjab government on Saturday announced that all government, semi-government and private schools across the state will remain closed for summer vacations from May 24 to June 23. Since the schools were already closed due to Covid-19 pandemic, now it will also remain shut for teachers and other staff members.

State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla has appealed teaching staff to stay connected with the students during the summer vacations and aware them about the safety protocol to be followed to avert the contamination of coronavirus.

He further said that since the closure of all schools due to Covid-19 restrictions, teachers have been taking classes with the help of various online modes including mobile applications and TV channels to help the students in every possible way to complete their syllabus.

