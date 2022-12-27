CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#YearEnder2022
Home » News » India » Punjab Govt Declares Holiday on Wednesday in View of Shaheedi Sabha at Fatehgarh Sahib
1-MIN READ

Punjab Govt Declares Holiday on Wednesday in View of Shaheedi Sabha at Fatehgarh Sahib

PTI

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 23:47 IST

Chandigarh, India

The Punjab government has declared a holiday in the state on Wednesday in view of 'Shaheedi Sabha'. (File pic: PTI)

The Punjab government has declared a holiday in the state on Wednesday in view of 'Shaheedi Sabha'. (File pic: PTI)

All the government offices, boards, corporations and government educational institutions in Punjab will remain closed on December 28, the statement said

The Punjab government has declared a holiday in the state on Wednesday in view of ‘Shaheedi Sabha’ to be held at Fatehgarh Sahib.

It made the announcement in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“On the occasion of Shaheedi Sabha at Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, all the government offices, boards, corporations and government educational institutions in Punjab will remain closed on December 28," the statement said.

Notably, the three-day ‘Shaheedi Jor Mela’ started on December 26 in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

RELATED NEWS

The mela marks the martyrdom of the two younger sons of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh — Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh — who were bricked alive by the Mughals on December 26, 1705.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Holiday
  2. punjab
first published:December 27, 2022, 23:47 IST
last updated:December 27, 2022, 23:47 IST
Read More