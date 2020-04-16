Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Punjab Govt Gives Nod to Use Premises of State’s Meritorious Schools as Covid-19 Care Isolation Centres

Punjab has 10 meritorious schools and they are located in Amritsar, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali, Sangrur and Hoshiarpur districts.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 16, 2020, 5:51 PM IST
Punjab Govt Gives Nod to Use Premises of State's Meritorious Schools as Covid-19 Care Isolation Centres
File photo of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

In order to augment the existing quarantine facilities of the State, the Punjab government has decided to use premises of State’s Meritorious schools as COVID-19 Care Isolation Centres.

Punjab has 10 meritorious schools and they are located in Amritsar, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali, Sangrur and Hoshiarpur districts.

Announcing the decision of the State government on Twitter, Vijay Inder Singla, Education and Public Works Department (PWD) minister, said, “Keeping in view the sensitivity of the #COVID19 situation, 10 meritorious schools all over the state, featuring 8,346 beds have been set up as COVID Care Isolation Centres to augment the existing quarantine facilities & aid medical staff for various other purposes”.

The minister also shared pictures from his visit to one of the Meritorious schools and said the centre could accommodate as much as 800-900 people. “Inspected the premises of Meritorious School, Ghabdan which has been converted into an #Covid Care isolation centre with the capacity to house 800-900 people at one time, by the district administration as per the directives of Hon’ble CM @Capt_Amarinder ji” he added.

In Punjab, over 150 people been infected with the COVID-19, and over 10 people have succumbed to the disease.

