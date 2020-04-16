Punjab Govt Gives Nod to Use Premises of State’s Meritorious Schools as Covid-19 Care Isolation Centres
Punjab has 10 meritorious schools and they are located in Amritsar, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali, Sangrur and Hoshiarpur districts.
File photo of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
In order to augment the existing quarantine facilities of the State, the Punjab government has decided to use premises of State’s Meritorious schools as COVID-19 Care Isolation Centres.
Punjab has 10 meritorious schools and they are located in Amritsar, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali, Sangrur and Hoshiarpur districts.
Announcing the decision of the State government on Twitter, Vijay Inder Singla, Education and Public Works Department (PWD) minister, said, “Keeping in view the sensitivity of the #COVID19 situation, 10 meritorious schools all over the state, featuring 8,346 beds have been set up as COVID Care Isolation Centres to augment the existing quarantine facilities & aid medical staff for various other purposes”.
Inspected the premises of Meritorious School, Ghabdan which has been converted into an #Covid Care isolation centre with the capacity to house 800-900 people at one time, by the district administration as per the directives of Hon’ble CM @Capt_Amarinder ji.#PunjabFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/67at4mWesX— Vijay Inder Singla (@VijayIndrSingla) April 15, 2020
The minister also shared pictures from his visit to one of the Meritorious schools and said the centre could accommodate as much as 800-900 people. “Inspected the premises of Meritorious School, Ghabdan which has been converted into an #Covid Care isolation centre with the capacity to house 800-900 people at one time, by the district administration as per the directives of Hon’ble CM @Capt_Amarinder ji” he added.
In Punjab, over 150 people been infected with the COVID-19, and over 10 people have succumbed to the disease.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zoom is Not Safe: The Government of India Has Some Advice For You on Safer Video Meetings
- Bigg Boss 13 Fails To Garner TRP After Re-Run, Goes Off Air
- Mobile Phone, Recharge Shops Set to Open in Non-Hotspot Zones as Govt Lists Telecom, Internet as Public Utilities
- Fortnite Pushes Back Its Next Season Launch to June 4 With Another Extension of Season 2
- At Rs 42500, Who Exactly is The New Apple iPhone SE Meant For?