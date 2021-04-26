Punjab Govt Imposes Weekend Lockdown, Extends Night Curfew Amid Surge in Covid-19 Cases

With an aim to contain the coronavirus spread, the Punjab government on Monday ordered to impose weekend lockdown and extended the night curfew by two hours. The announcement was made by State Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh after a cabinet meeting.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, “Due to continuous & rapid rise of Covid19 cases in Punjab, Cabinet today has decided to impose daily lockdown from 6 PM to 5 AM and weekend lockdown from Friday 6 PM to Monday 5 AM. Urge you all to stay at home & step out only if absolutely necessary. Seek your full cooperation."

The night curfew will now be imposed from 6 pm in the state. Presently, the curfew restrictions remain in place from 8 pm to 5 am daily. The shops will be closed by 5 pm.

Earlier in the day, Amarinder Singh had said that he is against the imposition of a coronavirus lockdown even as he predicted that the pandemic situation is expected to get worse in the state. He had said the situation is expected to worsen, especially in south Punjab, where Ludhiana district alone reported 1,300-plus cases on Sunday.

According to a statement, the Chief Minister had said while stringent measures are being taken to tackle the surge in cases, he is not “proposing" a lockdown in the state as it leads to economic woes and the exodus of migrant workers. The chief minister said at another meeting that the state government is making all efforts to secure medical oxygen to supplement its depleting stocks. Of the 105 tonnes of medical oxygen quota, the state is getting only 85 tonnes as the rest is being diverted to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, he said.

On Sunday, 76 more people died from coronavirus in Punjab as the state reported another record single-day spike of 7,014 cases, taking its infection tally to 3,39,090. The death toll reached 8,432.

