Punjab Govt in a Fix After SC Order on Appointment of DGP as per Seniority

As the Supreme Court has ordered the appointment of Director General of Police strictly to be done as per seniority, Punjab government is in a fix about picking its next DGP. The current DGP, Suresh Arora, is to retire in September this year.Former DGP Punjab Sumedh Singh Saini has already retired on June 30 last. Samant Kumar Gupta can be the next in line but he is currently on a deputation to the Centre and will retire on May 31, 2020.As per seniority, Mohammed Mustafa, who is to retire in February 28, 2021, is the next probable candidate, followed by Hardeep Singh Dhillon who is to retire on March 31, 2019.Fourth in line is Jasminder Singh who is to retire in August, 2019. Fifth in the list as per seniority is Siddharth Chatopadhyay who is to retire on March 31, 2022, making him the one with the longest term remaining. Chatopadhyay had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court with allegations of corruption against the present DGP.As per sources these names will be sent to the Centre to and three of them will be shortlisted for the DGP’s post.Though the state Home Department has gone through the Supreme Court judgment, it is waiting for a letter from the Union Home Ministry.The Supreme Court judgement strikes off the name of Dinkar Gupta, DGP (Intelligence), from the race as per the seniority list. His name will not be included in the panel of five candidates for the post.