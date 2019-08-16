Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Punjab Govt Issue Alert in State After Heavy Rain Prediction

Punjab CM has asked the deputy commissioners to be prepared to deal with any exigency in view of the warning from the Indian Meteorological Department of heavy rainfall over the next two-three days in the state.

PTI

Updated:August 16, 2019, 10:46 PM IST
For Representation


Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Friday issued an alert in the state after a forecast of heavy rainfall in the next 48 to 72 hours.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed all deputy commissioners in the state to closely monitor the situation.

He asked them to be prepared to deal with any exigency in view of the warning from the Indian Meteorological Department of heavy rainfall over the next two-three days in the state, according to an official release.

The chief minister has directed the officials to ensure the safety and security of the people in the event of any untoward situation arising from the heavy rainfall.

Singh himself is keeping a close tab on the situation, the release said.

He has instructed field officers of revenue, drainage, health, food and animal husbandry departments to stay alert and be prepared to handle any eventuality arising out of the heavy rains.

The chief minister has also asked them to be ready with an action plan for relief and rehabilitation works as and when needed, the release said.



