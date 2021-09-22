CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#NarendraModi#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » India » Punjab Govt Issues Directions to Remove Posters of Capt Amarinder Singh from Buses
1-MIN READ

Punjab Govt Issues Directions to Remove Posters of Capt Amarinder Singh from Buses

These posters highlight the welfare schemes and achievements of the state government. (Image: Punjab News18)

These posters highlight the welfare schemes and achievements of the state government. (Image: Punjab News18)

Posters carrying pictures of the CM are pasted on state-owned buses.

The Punjab government has issued directions to the state-owned PRTC to remove posters from buses with pictures of former chief minister Amarinder Singh. Charanjit Singh Channi took over as the chief minister of the state, replacing Singh, on Monday.

ALSO READ | What the Captain Said After Stepping Down as Punjab Chief Minister

Posters carrying pictures of the chief minister are pasted on state-owned buses. These posters highlight the welfare schemes and achievements of the state government.

A letter to remove posters of the former CM was issued by the Public Relations Department director to the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) in Patiala on Monday.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 22, 2021, 19:54 IST