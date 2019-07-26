Punjab Govt Orders Double Promotion for Kargil War Hero Who was Manning Traffic in Sangrur

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered double promotion for Vir Chakra awardee and Kargil war hero Satpal Singh after learning that he was managing traffic as senior police constable in Sangrur district of the state.

The chief minister accused the previous SAD-BJP government of ignoring the credentials of Satpal Singh at the time of his recruitment in 2010.

An official spokesperson said Satpal Singh, who joined the Punjab Police after his discharge from the Army, has been awarded a double promotion to be named Assistant Sub-Inspector following direct orders from the chief minister in recognition of his valiant contribution during the Kargil war.

As a special case, he will be recruited as an Assistant Sub-Inspector, in relaxation of Rule 12.3 of the Punjab Police Rules by the DGP, who has been so authorised by the chief minister, he said.

Satpal Singh was posted in Drass sector during Operation Vijay and was part of the team that helped the Indian Army capture Tiger Hill.

He killed Pakistani Captain Karnal Sher Khan of the Northern Light Infantry and three others.

Khan was later conferred the Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan's highest gallantry award, on the recommendation of an Indian brigade commander who vouched for his bravery on the icy heights.

Amarinder Singh lamented that Satpal Singh had to suffer the ignominy of working as a senior constable after his act of gallantry during the Kargil war.

He alleged that it was the failure of the Akalis that they did not give him his due recognition.

The chief minister has authorised the DGP to grant the required relaxation in age November 7, 1973, for the recruitment of senior constable Satpal Singh as an ASI in the Punjab Police, the spokesperson said.

Satpal Singh was recruited into the Punjab Police as senior constable and is presently discharging his duties in an outstanding manner in Bhawanigarh town of Sangrur district, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said.

He said ex-post facto approval of the Council of Ministers will be obtained subsequently for the required relaxation in rules.

Gupta said Satpal Singh was posted in Sangrur but had sought transfer to Bhawanigarh six months ago, which was accepted.