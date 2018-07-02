Punjab Govt Recommends Death Penalty for Drug Smuggling, Peddling

My govt has decided to recommend the death penalty for drug peddling/smuggling. The recommendation is being forwarded to the Union government. Since drug peddling is destroying entire generations, it deserves exemplary punishment. I stand by my commitment for a drug free Punjab. pic.twitter.com/dXZTsDwVpf — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 2, 2018

The Punjab government on Monday recommended death penalty for drug peddling and smuggling in the state. The decision was taken at a special meeting of the state Cabinet held in Chandigarh.Taking to Twitter, Captain Amarinder Singh said that the recommendation is being forwarded to the Union government for approval.He tweeted: “Since drug peddling is destroying entire generations, it deserves exemplary punishment. I stand by my commitment for a drug-free Punjab.”Another meeting was held with police officials before the Cabinet discussion over the drug menace in Punjab.Giving details about the meeting, Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Bajwa said, “The proposal to award capital punishment to drug smugglers is being sent to the Centre for approval. We will not spare anyone who is found guilty, be it an ordinary man or an officer. Parents also need to keep an eye on their children to see if they are getting involved with drugs in any way. Youngsters are even eating lizards and Iodex these days.”Speaking about the recent allegation on Punjab police officers for allegedly getting women hooked to drugs, he added, “The police officers accused of forcing some women to become drug addicts will be dismissed from services. These allegations are being probed and action will be taken soon.”Reacting on the decision, former Punjab DGP, Shashi Kant, a crusader against illegal drug trade in Punjab, said, "On the face of it, the decision by the Punjab Cabinet seems good but if you analyse the issue, it is just pushing the ball into the court of the Union government. The Centre can only change the law, but it will have to do so for the entire nation not just Punjab. The existing laws are adequate. Now the blame game will start between the Centre and the state government that they are not doing enough. This decision is just pushing the issue under the carpet. The drug lords need to be arrested not the peddlers who are arrested in hundreds. These figures are just for the consumption of the court.​”