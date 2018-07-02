English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Punjab Govt Recommends Death Penalty for Drug Smuggling, Peddling
The proposal to award capital punishment to drug smugglers in Punjab has been sent to the Centre for approval. We will not spare anyone if found guilty, be it an ordinary man or an officer, said Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Bajwa.
File photo of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Monday recommended death penalty for drug peddling and smuggling in the state. The decision was taken at a special meeting of the state Cabinet held in Chandigarh.
Taking to Twitter, Captain Amarinder Singh said that the recommendation is being forwarded to the Union government for approval.
He tweeted: “Since drug peddling is destroying entire generations, it deserves exemplary punishment. I stand by my commitment for a drug-free Punjab.”
Another meeting was held with police officials before the Cabinet discussion over the drug menace in Punjab.
Giving details about the meeting, Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Bajwa said, “The proposal to award capital punishment to drug smugglers is being sent to the Centre for approval. We will not spare anyone who is found guilty, be it an ordinary man or an officer. Parents also need to keep an eye on their children to see if they are getting involved with drugs in any way. Youngsters are even eating lizards and Iodex these days.”
Speaking about the recent allegation on Punjab police officers for allegedly getting women hooked to drugs, he added, “The police officers accused of forcing some women to become drug addicts will be dismissed from services. These allegations are being probed and action will be taken soon.”
Reacting on the decision, former Punjab DGP, Shashi Kant, a crusader against illegal drug trade in Punjab, said, "On the face of it, the decision by the Punjab Cabinet seems good but if you analyse the issue, it is just pushing the ball into the court of the Union government. The Centre can only change the law, but it will have to do so for the entire nation not just Punjab. The existing laws are adequate. Now the blame game will start between the Centre and the state government that they are not doing enough. This decision is just pushing the issue under the carpet. The drug lords need to be arrested not the peddlers who are arrested in hundreds. These figures are just for the consumption of the court.”
Also Watch
Taking to Twitter, Captain Amarinder Singh said that the recommendation is being forwarded to the Union government for approval.
He tweeted: “Since drug peddling is destroying entire generations, it deserves exemplary punishment. I stand by my commitment for a drug-free Punjab.”
Another meeting was held with police officials before the Cabinet discussion over the drug menace in Punjab.
My govt has decided to recommend the death penalty for drug peddling/smuggling. The recommendation is being forwarded to the Union government. Since drug peddling is destroying entire generations, it deserves exemplary punishment. I stand by my commitment for a drug free Punjab. pic.twitter.com/dXZTsDwVpf— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 2, 2018
Giving details about the meeting, Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Bajwa said, “The proposal to award capital punishment to drug smugglers is being sent to the Centre for approval. We will not spare anyone who is found guilty, be it an ordinary man or an officer. Parents also need to keep an eye on their children to see if they are getting involved with drugs in any way. Youngsters are even eating lizards and Iodex these days.”
Speaking about the recent allegation on Punjab police officers for allegedly getting women hooked to drugs, he added, “The police officers accused of forcing some women to become drug addicts will be dismissed from services. These allegations are being probed and action will be taken soon.”
Reacting on the decision, former Punjab DGP, Shashi Kant, a crusader against illegal drug trade in Punjab, said, "On the face of it, the decision by the Punjab Cabinet seems good but if you analyse the issue, it is just pushing the ball into the court of the Union government. The Centre can only change the law, but it will have to do so for the entire nation not just Punjab. The existing laws are adequate. Now the blame game will start between the Centre and the state government that they are not doing enough. This decision is just pushing the issue under the carpet. The drug lords need to be arrested not the peddlers who are arrested in hundreds. These figures are just for the consumption of the court.”
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
-
Sunday 01 July , 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Monday 02 July , 2018 Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
Sunday 01 July , 2018 In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Harley-Davidson Will Take a 'Big Hit' for Production Overseas: US President Donald Trump
- Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Creates History, Breaks Baahubali 2 Record to Become Highest Single Day Grosser
- Mumbai Police Inducts Mahindra TUV300 in Fleet, CM Devendra Fadvanis Flags-Off the Event
- New Ministry of Defence Report Suggests Artificial Intelligence Can Provide "Military Superiority"
- Memon: India Must Place a Premium on Playing XI Slots