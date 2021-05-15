Punjab Govt Rolls out Oxygen Express to Boost Supplies Amid Covid-19 Surge

Punjab government has rolled out its first Oxygen Express that left for Jharkhand’s Bokaro on Saturday morning, to lift 40 mt Oxygen to boost up its stock of life-saving medical facilities.

An official spokesman said that the state government has overcome the difficulty of tanker heights and of agencies to carry the Oxygen supplies vital in the fight against Covid-19.

“We have been able to procure and put in use two ISO containers that fit in the HBL requirements of the railways and regards brining in an agency we have roped in the services of MARKFED, our time tested organisation of punjab , to fasten up and streamline the O2 procurement process to ensure there is no shortage of oxygen anywhere in the state,” Rahul Tiwari, senior IAS officer supervising the Oxygen Control Room said.

Tiwari said the state government has been planning aggressively to foresee its need of oxygen in coming days and the government has also been pushing the central government to increase its quota of tankers to lift all allotted Oxygen in a smooth and timely manner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here