Punjab Govt to Hand over Mukhtar Ansari to UP Before April 8, Security Tightened at Banda Jail

After the Supreme Court order, preparations are underway to bring back jailed BSP MLA from Mau and strongman Mukhtar Ansari to Uttar Pradesh. Ansari can be brought to Banda Jail on any day before 8 April, sources have said.

Mukhtar Ansari would be brought to Banda Jail by road. Punjab CM Amarindar Singh has sent a letter to Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Kumar Awasthi regarding the matter and the letter mentions that the strongman will be handed over to the Uttar Pradesh government before April 8.

Meanwhile security arrangements have been tightened at the UP’s Banda jail. Two additional police posts have been set up outside Banda Jail, where a battalion of PAC has been deployed. Mukhtar Ansari is currently lodged in Rupnagar Jail in Ropar district of Punjab.

He will appear in the Punjab case on April 12 through video conferencing.

In the letter, the Additional Chief Secretary Home of Punjab Government has also cited the poor health reasons of Mukhtar Ansari. It is written in the letter that while taking the handover of Mukhtar Ansari, proper security and medical arrangements must be made. During the takeover of Ansari, apart from arranging for a good vehicle, Ansari’s medical report should also be taken care of.

The letter also mentions that at the time of video conferencing during proceedings in Mohali Court on the 12th April, strict arrangements must be made in jail.