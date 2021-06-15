Punjab, Haryana to Witness Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorm, Orange Alert Issued in Kerala

Punjab and Haryana are likely to witness heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in the early morning hours of June 15 to June 16, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. It also issued a heavy rainfall alert in many parts of Kerala.

“Light to moderate intensity rain with wind 20-40 kmph (kilometre per hour) would occur over isolated places of Jind, Kosli, Farukhnagar, Adampur, Rewari (Haryana) and adjoining areas," said the weather office in tweet.

“Orange alert has been issued in Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts for Monday, while yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts," it said.

Heavy rains lashed many parts of coastal and south Karnataka, as the southwest monsoon intensified and advanced across the state. “Heavy and widespread rains were reported in coastal and southern districts, while rainfall occurred at a few places in the northern districts of the state," said IMD in a statement here.

The met office has issued red alert in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts along the coast, forecasting heavy to very heavy rains over the next 24 hours, with thunderstorms and lightning.

Maharashtra is also expected to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Thunderstorm with lightning, Gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) and light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at few places in Maharashtra, including Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, the IMD said. Light to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places over Bhandara, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha and Yavatmal districts of Vidarbha, it said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here