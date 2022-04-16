Punjab Homes to Get 300 Units of Free Power from July 1, AAP Govt Announces as it Fulfills Poll Promise

Completing one month in office as chief minister, the Bhagwant Mann-led government on Saturday announced 300 units of free power to every household in Punjab from July 1.

“300 units free electricity in Punjab from 1st July 2022 onwards!!! It’s a historic decision by CM S. @BhagwantMann ji which will remove the crushing burden on punjabis & stop their loot. Tears of joy & huge sense of relief! Thank you so much @ArvindKejriwal @raghav_chadha. Kudos! (sic)," AAP MLA from Patiala Rural Dr Balbir Singh tweeted.

Long before assembly elections in Punjab, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had last year promised free electricity in the state. “…In Delhi we provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. The AAP government will also provide free electricity in Punjab," Kejriwal said in an old tweet in Punjabi.

The AAP leader had also promised round-the-clock power supply in Punjab and waiver of pending electricity bills if his party is voted to power.

Kejriwal had said that power in Punjab is the “costliest" in the country despite the state being an electricity producer. “We do not produce power in Delhi. We buy it from other states and despite that we have power in the national capital almost at the cheapest rates," he had said.

