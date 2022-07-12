Punjab Increases MBBS Seats in Two Medical Colleges

The Punjab government on Monday gave consent to create 25 additional seats each in Government Medical Colleges of Patiala and Faridkot, state Medical Education and Research Minister Chetan Singh Jauremajra said here.

He said the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has a firm resolve to improve the health and education sector, the core areas of concern due to which the government has decided to create additional seats in both medical colleges.

Efforts are underway to open a medical college in every district. The authorities were directed to commence classes in the Medical Colleges of Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, and Sangrur from next year.

Free medicines should be provided to patients in the hospitals of the medical colleges as early as possible, he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.