Punjab Launches WhatsApp Chatbot for Covid-19 Patients Under Home Isolation

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday launched a state-level Covid Care WhatsApp chatbot to help covid patients in home isolation, avail information on bed availability and vaccine centres.

Patients in home isolation will be required to input their vitals and their condition would be monitored by experts who will advise them on the course of treatment. The service will be available in three languages – English, Punjabi and Hindi.

The announcement was made after a high-level virtual Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister. Updates including the recently launched Bhojan Helpline, under which Punjab Police delivered more than 3000 food packets at the doorstep of the Covid affected families in the last week, were also provided, an official spokesman said.

The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment on ensuring nobody in the state goes to sleep hungry and urged all affected citizens to dial 112 or 181 for free meals.

DGP Dinkar Gupta said Covid canteens were established by the police department in less than 24 hours, with more than 120 cooked/uncooked food packets delivered on the very first day of the launch of the Bhojan scheme. From May 14 to May 20, 2021, a total of 385 calls were received on Bhojan Helpline numbers with requests for food, he added.

The helpline so far received the maximum number of calls from Amritsar City, Ludhiana City Patiala Bathinda, Gupta said.

