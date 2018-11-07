Punjab Makes it Mandatory to Seek Centre’s Nod for Functions Near Union Govt Buildings

The Punjab government Tuesday made it mandatory to obtain permissions from the relevant Union government authorities to hold any public function near any public office or infrastructure owned by the Centre in the state.The Punjab Home Affairs and Justice Department made this provision in a comprehensive guideline, issued to district commissioners and police commissioners and superintendents, with an aim to prevent the recurrence of Amritsar-like train tragedy, an official release said.The guidelines were issued for regulation of holding processions, assemblies, protests, demonstrations, dharnas and marches in the vicinity of the Central government installations, besides also regulating crowds during the ongoing festival season.The guidelines were issued days after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked Home Secretary NS Kalsi to prepare a detailed norm to prevent recurrence of the Amritsar-like train mishap, which left about 60 people dead and scores injured.The Punjab Assembling and Procession guidelines, 2018 provides that the competent authority from which the permission is sought should obtain no-objection-certificate or permission from other departments and authorities concerned, such as the police, municipal corporation, PWD, Punjab Pollution Control Board etc.The new guidelines have made it mandatory to obtain similar NOCs or permissions from the concerned district magistrates or police commissioners in case of petrol pumps or oil depots being situated near the function venue.The guidelines provided for similar permissions from the Central government departments for holding functions in the vicinity of the railways properties, the national highways, airports and other installations owned by the Centre.The guidelines stipulated that while granting permission, the competent authority shall take into account and consider all relevant factors relating to the public order and safety, cleanliness and protection of environment as well as the adequacy of arrangements for handling emergencies at the venue, the release added.