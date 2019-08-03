Punjab Man Allegedly Commits Suicide after Killing 5 Members of His Family

Chandigarh: A 27-year-old man committed suicide after he shot dead five members of his family in a village in Punjab, police said on Saturday. The incident took place at Nathuwal village near Moga on Friday night, a police official said.

Sandeep Singh allegedly shot dead his grandmother, father, mother, sister and her three-year-old daughter and later shot himself, the official said. His grandfather received bullet injuries.

The reason for the shooting is yet to be ascertained.

