Punjab Man Dies of Drug Overdose, Police Arrest Friend
The man identified as Harpreet Singh Manga used to repair air conditioners in Dasuha. He is survived by his widowed mother, who works as a domestic worker, and two sisters.
(Representative Image: Reuters)
Chandigarh: In yet another incident that brings to fore Punjab’s fight with drug abuse, a 22-year-old man allegedly succumbed to drug overdose here in Hoshiarpur on Friday.
The man identified as Harpreet Singh Manga used to repair air conditioners in Dasuha. He is survived by his widowed mother, who works as a domestic worker, and two sisters.
The police have arrested one Surjit Singh Sukha in the case.
Raj Attri, Station House Officer of Dasua police station, said that Harpreet was missing since July. The family suspected that one of his friends may have been behind this sudden disappearance.
Harpreet’s mother said Sukha and her son had left the village together, but Harpreet did not return while Sukha did. She alleged that Sukha had killed her son.
Harpreet’s body was later recovered from Meerthal village in Hoshiarpur.
After police interrogated Sukha, it was revealed that the duo had left for Pathankot after procuring drugs from Himachal. They took the drugs and Harpreet died of an overdose.
Harpreet’s family urged the Punjab government to put a stop to this drug menace in the state.
