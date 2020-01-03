Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Punjab Man Guns Down Daughter-in-law for Serving Him Cold Breakfast

Sham Lal killed his daughter-in-law with his licensed .12-bore revolver after she got late in serving him breakfast as she was busy in other household chores.

Anuradha Shukla | News18

Updated:January 3, 2020, 1:42 PM IST
Punjab Man Guns Down Daughter-in-law for Serving Him Cold Breakfast
Representative image.

Faridkot: A woman in Punjab was shot dead on Thursday morning by her father-in-law for serving him cold breakfast.

The accused, Sham Lal, shot dead his daughter-in-law Neelam Kumari with his licensed .12-bore revolver after she got late in serving him breakfast. She was busy in other household chores when her husband Manish Kumar and her father-in-law asked for breakfast.

Sham got angry over the delay and fired at her. The neighbours came to her rescue and took her to hospital, but she died on way.

Meanwhile, Sham, who retired from the Indian Air Force, is absconding since the murder. Kumari’s husband has been bed-ridden after he suffered serious injuries in an attack by some miscreants. Kumari is survived by a teenaged son.

Her body has been sent for post mortem and investigation is on.

