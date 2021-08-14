Punjab Man Survives Despite 6-Feet-Long Rod Piercing Through Chest

In what can be described as nothing short of a miracle, a man survived despite an iron rod piercing through his chest in Bathinda’s Lehra village on Thursday afternoon. The 23-year-old man was sitting in the passenger seat of a mini-truck when his vehicle’s tyre burst and somehow a six-feet-long iron rod, erected on the side of the road, came through the windshield and pierced through his chest.

Hardeep, the man, remained conscious and called his friends and family and was then rushed to Adesh hospital, where he was straight away admitted to the operations theatre. A team of 15 health staff, including 6 surgeons, immediately prepared for the operation, which lasted 5 hours. According to Dr Sandeep Dhand, Hardeep is now out of danger, but a post surgery infection could pose a danger to his life.

According to the medical experts, removing the rod was no less than a mission. The big challenge for the team was to get the iron rod out of his chest and stop the bleeding.

The surgeon team included Dr Sandeep Dhand, Dr Nikhil Jain, Dr Nikhil Mahajan, Dr Gagandeep Singh, Dr DK Garg, Dr Gur Arpan Singh. The fifteen medical experts included Dr Ishan, Dr Ankush, and Dr Yoginder in the anaesthetist team and other medical staff.

Senior Inspector Jagroop Singh, in charge of Bhuchcho outpost, said that he is busy ahead of Independence Day, but he went to the hospital to take Hardeep’s statement. Hardeep was not conscious and therefore the statement couldn’t be taken.

Talking about the operation, a doctor said “Hardeep was continuously chanting Waheguru till the surgery was done. He said if he has not done bad to anyone in life, Waheguru will not do bad to him either”. The medical expert team was surprised to see Hardeep’s spirit. Despite the incident, he was very calm.

