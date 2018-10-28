Punjab Man Wanted in Criminal Case Jumps to Death from Hotel Roof on Seeing Cops

Shimla: A Hoshiarpur youth wanted by Punjab police in an attempt to murder case jumped to death Sunday from a hotel roof in Bilaspur district's Naina Devi after seeing policemen from his state.Twenty-eight-year-old Jitendra was wanted by Punjab police in the case registered against him at a Ludhiana police station a few days ago, said Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar.Jitendra had allegedly fired at a person in Ludhiana after a scuffle when he was there with his Dharamshala-based girlfriend, the SP said. Kumar said the Punjab police team raided the hotel in Naina Devi after a tip-off that the accused had been hiding there.When the policemen reached the hotel, he jumped from the roof on seeing them and sustained severe injuries, he added. The hotel owner rushed him to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to his injuries later, he said.Jitendra reportedly had an affair with a 20-year-old girl whom he wanted to marry, he said, adding he had picked her up from Dharamshala a few days ago and taken her to Ludhiana. The girl later told police that they had come to Naina Devi to marry, he added.The Ludhiana police earlier had nabbed the two associates of the youth from Una district in Himachal Pradesh, he added. Several senior police officials from Ludhiana reached Naina Devi after learning about Jitendra's death.In reply to a question, the SP said the Punjab police had informed Bilaspur police about the raid but he was not clear whether the HP police was informed before or after the raid. A few months ago, a Punjab police team from Mohali killed a car snatcher in an encounter in Bilaspur district a few months ago.