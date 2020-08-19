Punjab Man Who Ran His Car over Dog Arrested from Kapurthala, 12 Canines Recovered from His House

A 26-year-old man who allegedly ran his car over a dog was arrested from Punjab's Kapurthala district on Wednesday, said the police.

The arrest came a day after BJP MP Maneka Gandhi shared a video on social media in which he could purportedly be seen running his vehicle over a dog.

Kapurthala Deputy Superintendent of Police Sarwan Singh said Gurjinder Singh has been arrested. Police said 12 dogs have also been recovered from his house.

Gurjinder Singh has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of a representative of the People for Animals, police had said.

Gandhi on MOnday had posted a video on Twitter, saying: "He is a breeder and seller of dogs for dog fights. This is what he does to dogs when they are no longer useful. This dog died after 30 minutes of being in excruciating pain."

(with inputs from PTI)