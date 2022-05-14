Punjab: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Govt Hospital in Amritsar, No Casualty | WATCH

A massive fire broke out at the government-run Guru Nanak Dev Hospital here on Saturday, said police. However, no casualty was reported, they said. Nearly ten fire tenders were pressed into service to put out the fire.

A blast took place in the transformer near the hospital OPD that led to the fire, which engulfed the cardiology, X-ray, and dermatology departments. The hospital is run under the supervision of the Government Medical College. Government Medical College Principal Rajiv Devgun told reporters that due to oil leakage, the transformer caught fire, and thereafter a blast took place.

#WATCH | Fire broke out in the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar, Punjab. pic.twitter.com/p8ko100hRx— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

All patients in the affected wards were evacuated timely. He said there was no loss of life but there was damage to the infrastructure of the hospital.

श्री अमृतसर साहिब में गुरु नानक अस्पताल में आग लगने की मंदभागी घटना की खबर मिली। फायर फाइटर्स मुस्तैदी से हालातों पर काबू पा रहे हैं। परमात्मा की मेहर से किसी जान का नुकसान नहीं हुआमंत्री हरभजन सिंह घटना स्थल पर पहुंच गए हैं…मैं लगातार राहत कामों को मॉनिटर कर रहा हूं — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 14, 2022

Punjab Public Works and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh reached the spot and took stock of the situation. He said a thorough probe will be carried out into the fire incident.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.