Punjab May See Its 3rd DGP Within 3 Months; UPSC Recommends 3 Names

Punjab could see its third director general of police within three months, as the current officiating DGP of Punjab Siddharth Chattopadhyay is due for retirement on March 31.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) after a meeting on Tuesday recommended to the state government three names on the basis of seniority and merit. The state will now appoint one of the three officers as the DGP. The officers who were considered, according to sources, have six months or more service tenure left.

Based on the UPSC criteria of seniority, merit and six-month tenure, the officers in contention could be Prabod Kumar (1988 batch), and 1987 batchmates VK Bhawra and Dinkar Gupta. Dinkar Gupta stepped down as the DGP after Captain Amarinder Singh made way for Charanjit Singh Channi.

As per the procedure, the Punjab government had sent names of its 10 seniormost officers to the UPSC. Apart from those likely in contention and Siddharth Chattopadhyay, the list included names of MK Tiwari, Rohit Choudhary, Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, Sanjeev Kalra, Parag Jain and Barjinder Kumar Uppal.

Indeerprit Singh Sahota officiated as the DGP till September 25. Sahota’s appointment was strongly opposed by Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on the grounds that as the head of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 sacrilege, he had presided over the arrest of two Sikhs who were released later. Chattopadhyaya took over as the officiating DGP on December 17.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.