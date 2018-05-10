GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu Escapes Bull Attack

INC Minister and popular celebrity judge, Navjot Singh Sidhu had a narrow escape as an astray bull attacked a group of people while he had gone to inspect an ongoing project in Punjab.

PTI

Updated:May 10, 2018, 8:51 AM IST
File photo of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Amritsar: Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had a narrow escape when a stray bull attacked a group of people standing with him outside a temple here today, police said.

The minister had gone to inspect the ongoing beautification project in Durgiana temple here when the incident occurred.

He was chatting with some media persons when the stray bull attacked them, the police said, adding that Sidhu was unhurt while two media persons got minor injuries.

