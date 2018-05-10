English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu Escapes Bull Attack
INC Minister and popular celebrity judge, Navjot Singh Sidhu had a narrow escape as an astray bull attacked a group of people while he had gone to inspect an ongoing project in Punjab.
File photo of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Amritsar: Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had a narrow escape when a stray bull attacked a group of people standing with him outside a temple here today, police said.
The minister had gone to inspect the ongoing beautification project in Durgiana temple here when the incident occurred.
He was chatting with some media persons when the stray bull attacked them, the police said, adding that Sidhu was unhurt while two media persons got minor injuries.
Also Watch
The minister had gone to inspect the ongoing beautification project in Durgiana temple here when the incident occurred.
He was chatting with some media persons when the stray bull attacked them, the police said, adding that Sidhu was unhurt while two media persons got minor injuries.
Also Watch
-
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Raazi: Meghna Gulzar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal on Patriotism and Their Unsung Heroes
- Australia Skipper Tim Paine Denies Rift With David Warner
- Ishan Kishan Thanks Seniors for License to Kill Against KKR
- Xiaomi Redmi S2 With 18:9 Display, Dual-Cameras, A 16MP Selfie Camera Launched at Rs 10,500
- Shah Rukh Khan Apologises to KKR Fans After Thrashing Against Mumbai at Eden