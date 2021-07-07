Punjab: Mobile And 12 SIM Cards Recovered From A Slipper In Kapurthala Central Jail

It has become a common practice to get mobile phones in Punjab jails. These mobiles are mostly provided to the prisoners by people who come to meet them in the jail. In the latest incident, a prisoner’s friend wanted to provide a small mobile and 12 SIMs to an inmate of Central Jail of Kapurthala in the state. However, the security team of the jail caught the materials before being delivered to the inmate. The team scanned the man who visited the jail premises saying that he wanted to give some clothes and slippers to his prisoner friend.

The security team of the jail checked the slippers and clothes after scanning the man. The team found a small mobile and 12 SIMs in the bottom of the slippers. The jail administration has handed over the matter to the police.

The police have registered a case against the said man and his jailed friend. According to the jail administration, the prisoner has committed several murders and robberies.

Jail Assistant Superintendent Paramjit Singh said that on July 5, at 3 pm, a person named Ramanjit Singh came to meet prisoner Surjit Singh who is in barrack number 8. Ramanjit had brought clothes and slippers with him and said that he wanted to give them to Surjit.

“When Daljit Singh, an employee on duty, checked the goods brought by Ramanjit, he suspected that there was something in the slippers. When the investigation team checked the slippers, one mobile and 12 SIMs were hidden inside it,” the police official said.

This is not the first incident when the security team of Central Jail of Kapurthala caught mobile phones inside jail premises.

In January 2020, mobile and tobacco were also recovered from both the slippers when a prisoner returned from the court. When a prisoner returned from parole in 2019, a mobile was found in his shoes. In 2018, a prisoner brought the mobile phone in his slippers but was caught by the security team.

