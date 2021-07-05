Punjab: Mother-Daughter Duo Forced To Join Prostitution Due To Covid-19 In Muktsar

The devastating effects of Covid-19 have snatched livelihoods from millions of people across the world. The pandemic and the successive lockdowns made it near impossible for the lower strata of the society to stay afloat. In a heart wrenching case from Punjab, a mother and her daughter were compelled to enter prostitution in Muktsar after they lost regular jobs due to lockdown. However, prostitution being largely an illegal and immoral profession in India, the police raided their home, and arrested the mother-daughter duo along with two youths from there.

According to a media reports, the authorities were tipped off that a mother and her daughter in Nanak Nagri area of Malout town were engaged in prostitution for some time. The two arrested youth, according to the media report, had arrived at their home as customers.

Police has questioned all the four accused, and the media reports claimed that the mother and her daughter were stripped off financial security after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, and took the extreme step of venturing into the dark world of prostitution to make their ends meet. Meanwhile, the police are expected to produce all four before a magistrate and take action as per the court’s order.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also severely affected the sex workers across the country. According to an India Today report, many of the sex workers are finding it difficult to manage their financial needs while simultaneously coping with mental health issues. NGOs and activists working for the welfare of the sex workers told the news portal that both the first and second wave proved economically ravaging for the community which is dealing with insomnia among other health issues.

