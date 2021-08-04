Punjab MP Writes to Jaishankar Over Rising Cases of ‘Fraud Marriage’ to Get Canadian Residency

With cases of contract marriages aimed at securing Canadian Permanent Residency (PR) increasing alarmingly in Punjab, Congress MP from Patiala, Preneet Kaur, has sought intervention of the foreign ministry to work out a joint mechanism with Canada to crackdown on the massive fraud marriage racket flourishing in the state.

In a letter to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Kaur has urged the external affairs ministry to work closely with the Canadian High Commissioner and the Canadian government to solve what she called was a fraud marriage crisis affecting hundreds of families in the state.

Kaur also sought setting up a commission to assess the scale of the fraud marriage crisis in India and analyse the number of cases and the volume of fraud.

She has also urged the ministry to develop a method to investigate such cases and recommended establishing a mechanism to deport people defrauding innocent citizens under the scam of fake marriage to redress the injustice encountered by victims.

Underlining her concern towards the imploding crisis, especially in the wake of prevailing economic condition, which is forcing people to relocate to foreign lands to seek education or employment or to be with their families, the Patiala MP in her letter pointed out that the “allure of attaining a permanent residence in Canada has facilitated a few greedy people to take advantage of innocent Indian citizens and fraud them of large amounts of money through contract marriages and marriage fraud”.

This has led to substantial financial losses for many families resulting in despair and depression, even compelling people to commit suicide in some cases, she stated in her letter.

