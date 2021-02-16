Punjab Municipal Election 2021: When and Where to Watch Results

The Punjab Municipal Election 2021 voting concluded on Sunday, February 14. The counting of votes and declaration of results has been scheduled for February 17, 2021. Polls were held for 117 urban local bodies, including eight high-stake municipal corporations, with close to 9,222 candidates in the fray.

The civic body elections were the first ground-level electoral battle after the farmers' agitation began over the Central Government's farm laws. The political parties including the ruling Congress government and former ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had pegged the civic polls as a referendum on the farm laws.

Over 70 percent voting was recorded in the Punjab Municipal Elections on Sunday amid few incidents of skirmishes reported at some places.

The counting of votes will be held on Wednesday, February 17. The counting process will start in the morning and we can expect all the results as soon as the counting concludes on the same day.

Viewers can also visit the official website of the Punjab Election Commission (pbsec.gov.in). They can find the latest updates about the recently concluded civic polls.

According to the state election commission – the ruling Congress fielded 2,037 candidates, SAD1,569, 1,003 from the BJP, 1,606 from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and 160 from Mayawati’s Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP). The list also includes 2,832 candidates who are contesting as independents.

Earlier on the voting day, the opposition parties allegedly charged the ruling Congress party of indulging in large-scale rigging and violence. However, Congress trashed these allegations and went to level poll irregularities on opposition parties.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the State Election Commission on Saturday said that it had set up 4,102 polling stations and out of which, 1,708 were declared as sensitive and 861 others as hypersensitive. They had even taken uptight security measures as close to 18,000 police personnel were deployed to conduct free and fair elections.